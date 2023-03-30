CHATS brings hilarious, adults-only puppet based musical to the Jetty Theatre

CHATS Productions brings the acclaimed musical comedy ‘Avenue Q’ to the Jetty Memorial Theatre for a short season opening Friday 31 March and running until Sunday April 9.

‘Avenue Q’ is a groundbreaking musical comedy featuring puppets and human actors with music and lyrics by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx (both of whom collaborated on ‘The Book of Mormon’ musical) and book by Jeff Whitty.



It won Best Musical (ahead of ‘Wicked’), Book, and Score at the 2004 Tony Awards.

The show’s format is a parody of TV’s Sesame Street, but its content involves adult-oriented themes, and it has been praised for its approach to themes of racism, homosexuality and internet pornography.

Featuring Muppet style puppets (Avenue Q is neither authorised or approved by the Jim Henson Company or Sesame Workshop, which have no responsibility for its content) along with human actors allowing for on stage action that couldn’t be done with live actors.

The show is often described as Sesame Street on steroids, and comes with warnings for crude language, adult concepts and puppet sex.

Musical and Assistant Director Lyneah Boom told News Of The Area, “This show has songs with fabulous and complex harmonies, and our cast have mastered them to a level that I haven’t seen on other productions of this musical.

“I am extremely proud of what they are bringing to the stage.”

The laugh-out-loud musical tells the timeless story of a recent college grad named Princeton, who moves into a shabby New York apartment all the way out on Avenue Q.

He soon discovers that, although the residents seem nice, it’s clear that this is not your ordinary neighbourhood.

Together, Princeton and his new-found friends struggle to find jobs, dates and their ever-elusive purpose in life.

Content warning: this show is not suitable for children and is recommended for 18+ adults.

Tickets are available at https://www.jettytheatre.com/avenue-q/.

By David TUNE