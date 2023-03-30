Coffs Harbour Creative Arts Group president sets watercolour challenge

PETER Wiseman, an accomplished watercolour artist, has won an Oscar-of-sorts in a challenge set by the President of the Coffs Harbour Creative Arts Group (CHCAG).

Long-time tutor Peter accepted the challenge to teach student Sue Roberts the art of watercolour for the prize of an Oscar if he succeeded.



Sue is also the Coffs Harbour Creative Arts Group’s president, and an accomplished acrylic, calligraphic, encaustic, and mixed media artist.

“I’ve always wanted to try my hand at watercolours, and signed up for Peter’s Watercolours for Beginners class,” Sue told News Of The Area.

“I promised him an Oscar if his instruction led to my, if not mastering, at least getting the hang of, watercolours.”

True to his reputation as a first-class watercolourist and tutor, Peter delivered the goods.

“I feel I can confidently add this to my repertoire of skills,” said Sue after the class.

“His class was enjoyable and informative.

“It was gratifying to create the Oscar and we had a fun presentation at the end of the final class.”

“We are indeed fortunate to have Peter Wiseman as one of our tutors, and his six-week Watercolours for Beginners will return for Term 2, commencing 4 May.

“It’s a very popular class and I will be returning for Term 2 to consolidate and build on the techniques learned in Term 1.”

Sue also won the People’s Choice award for her ‘Tree of Life’ (after Gustav Klimt) entry in the recently concluded Fabulous Fakes exhibition.

Sue’s prize was awarded at the opening of the current exhibition, Postcode 2450, at the Coffs Harbour Showground Gallery on Sunday 26 March.

Postcode 2450 is on display until Wednesday 3 May.

The gallery is open from 10am to 2pm, Monday to Saturday, with free entry.

All artworks are for sale.

”Your chance to secure a unique, local, and original work of art,” Sue said.

Want to know more?

Visit the Coffs Harbour Creative Arts Group’s website, Facebook page, or contact CHCAG President Sue Roberts on 0428 491 862 or email chcagclassesworkshops@gmail.com.

By Andrea FERRARI