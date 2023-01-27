CHESS Connect workshops support mental health care in the Nambucca Valley

THREE free Mental Fitness and Wellbeing workshops are being offered in Macksville, Bowraville and Nambucca, put on by local not-for-profit CHESS Connect.

The free workshops are open to those living and working in the Nambucca Valley who want to learn more about good mental health practice, how to manage stress and set intentions for wellbeing.



The inclusive and collaborative workshops are delivered by accredited trainers and Allied Health practitioners from the CHESS Connect team, Jen Hill and Nicole Holland.

Workshop co-facilitator and Bowraville local Jen Hill recognises the need for education and information sharing within the Nambucca Valley community.

“There’s a feeling that sometimes the Valley gets left out of the bigger picture of regional mental health supports,” said Jen.

“We’ve been through a lot as a community.

“First, we had the bushfires then COVID and the floods – there’s a lot of people out there who have been affected either directly or indirectly.

“It’s been particularly tough for community services and businesses who have kept delivering services to locals.

“These workshops are a way for us to give back, share our knowledge and provide a toolbox to support positive mental health practice in the Valley,” she said.

Over morning tea locals will learn about: how stress presents and mechanisms for coping, activities to shift mindset and motivation, practical techniques and goal setting for self-care, mindfulness, and wellness, mental health stigmas and how to advocate for yourself and others.

They will also be given details about local and national health supports.

The free workshops are held from 9am – 12pm with morning tea included.

Call 1800 899 017 to reserve your space at one of the three sessions.

Macksville Senior Citizens Hall, Wednesday 8 February

Bowraville Pioneer Community Centre, Thursday 9 February

Nambucca Senior Citizens Hall, Thursday 16 February

The workshops were made available through generous grant funding from AusPost Community Grants Program.

By Andrea FERRARI