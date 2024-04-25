Nambucca Valley youth gather to share their voices



AS an occasion for local youth to share and unpack the results of the recent Nambucca Valley Youth Survey, a 200-plus strong gathering converged at the Macksville High School Auditorium on Thursday 11 April for the full day ‘YOUth Speak’ Forum.

Strategy Lead for Becoming U Nambucca Valley, Andrew Davis, stated, “Nambucca Valley YOUth Speak is a multifaceted project that will see youth people work together with other young people along with mobilising the support of a broad array of community allies across the local region to create youth-driven, community supported projects around youth-determined priorities.”



The results of the recent Nambucca Valley Youth Survey, which garnered over 1000 respondents, uncovered the aspirations and issues most important to young people living in the Nambucca Valley and helps to place youth voices and local young people at the centre of creating project responses they are passionate about.

As part of the participating cohort from across the LGA, Nambucca Heads High School students Ashton Angus and Matilda Rhind provided valuable feedback.

“We are excited to see what happens now, and what these next steps mean for our community in the future as the YOUth Speak project gathers together and creates a report on all that came out of the forum and we start working together on youth-led projects to pitch back to the community.”

Mr Davis said he and thes students are excited for the next stage of the project.

“Next stages of the YOUth Speak project will see like-minded young people join forces and with support, work together to develop and pitch their own youth-driven project ideas back to an even broader gathering of the local community.

“This work seeks to support young people to become the catalyst for change.

“Seed funding will be available to help bring those ideas and projects to life along with everything else supportive community members, organisations and groups might also bring to the table.”

Support for the day was enthusiastically provided by: Becoming U/Uniting, Jaanymili Bawrrungga, Nambucca Youthie, Nambucca Valley Council, Mission Australia, Wesley Mission, Carers NSW, Nambucca Valley Rotary Club, Smart Arts, FRRR, Re-connect, Lifetime Connect, Blue Sky Community Services, NSW Health, NSW Office for Regional Youth, Nambucca Community and Arts Centre, Nambucca Valley Hub, Uniting – 120 Countdown Program, Nambucca Anglican Church, ShoreTrack, Macksville High School, Bowraville Central School and Nambucca Heads High School.

By Jen HETHERINGTON