Coffs Harbour Show kicks off 110th birthday celebrations



THE 2024 Coffs Harbour Show opens on Friday 26 April at 4pm, kicking off the event’s 110th birthday celebrations.

“The Show weekend starts with all the fun of the fair,” Coffs Harbour Show President Alice Rehwinkel told News Of The Area.



“Enjoy the adrenaline pumping rides, kids’ corner, show bags and don’t forget the dagwood dogs.”

With 110 years to its historic name, the Coffs Show has always brought the community together with events and entertainment that bridge all ages.

On Saturday, the traditional contests will come alive.

“The show horses put their best leg forward in a series of events, the cattle are paraded and the goats get observed and all are judged and prizes are awarded,” Alice said.

If it’s the contenders for the best boiled fruit cake, the tastiest banana or the most scrumptious scone that’s whetting your appetite, head straight to the Exhibition Hall.

“The hall will be filled up with cookery competition entries, school art displays, Lego, photography, handicraft, sewing, needle craft and more.

“An addition in the newly extended and refurbished hall will be an array of trade stalls from local businesses showing off their products,” she said.

The green areas around the Showground will transform into hubs of activity on Saturday and Sunday with market stalls offering bargains for all.

“More businesses will have outdoor trade displays and information booths dotted around the vast site to explore.”

Taking place on the community stage is a Coffs Show first, a Band Showcase featuring local talent.

“It’s an opportunity for local bands to perform live on stage,” Alice said.

“The Toormina Year 12 girls band will perform at 3pm.

“We have Hometown Revival, Dream On, The Alex Parker’s and Colour me Tragic to name some of the talent to swing and dance along to.”

The grand parade, official opening and birthday cake cutting will be at 2pm on Saturday.

This colourful spectacle features the Young Women candidates, vintage cars, Navy Cadets, Coffs Coast Pipe Band, animal exhibitors and more.

The parade will be led out by Coffs Harbour Show guest, and the current Rodeo Queen of Australia, Ms Jessica Hicks.

Throughout Saturday and Sunday there’s a huge schedule of activities and things to see including the Barru Working Kelpies, mower races, kids’ entertainment, fireworks, Steve McEwan’s Reptile World shows, hula hoop shows, food trucks, Skate and Create, shooting gallery and cultural exhibits.

On Saturday the axes will be working overtime with competitors aiming to break records and take home some cash and a sash for their efforts in the woodchop section.

Woodchop has been one of the most popular aspects of the Show over its 110 year history, with crowds flocking to the grandstands the minute the chips begin to fly.

Saturday’s program will include a six-a-side Tug-o-war of axemen in the main ring immediately before the Grand Parade and Opening ceremony.

“Many thanks go to all of the generous sponsorship from across our city which helps enable us to put on a good show,” said Alice.

“Many thanks to all the volunteers and organisers behind the scenes.

“We look forward to seeing you there.”

Due to weather conditions and rearrangement of grounds there will be limited parking at the showgrounds.

Please check local bus times, otherwise park in the streets and city centre car park areas in the local vicinity.

By Andrea FERRARI