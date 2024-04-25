Celebrating generous funding for youth leadership



BIG celebrations followed as students from Nambucca Heads High School were recognised for their achievements in the recently completed ‘Nambucca Valley Bushfire Local Economic Recovery’ project.



Over the course of two years, Uniting NSW’s local Nambucca Valley place-based ‘Becoming U Youth’ project worked closely with a multitude of local partners, including Nambucca Heads High School and its’ students, to co-design and deliver a vast array of youth projects tailored to identified local needs and priorities as part of a swag of government funded initiatives to support the local community’s recovery from the 2019 bushfires.

With a generous investment of over $400,000 from the Bushfire Local Economic Recovery program, jointly funded by the Australian and NSW Governments, hundreds of local young people participated in an array of innovative projects encompassing youth leadership, career and personal development, mentoring and hands-on programs to nurture physical, mental health and respectful relationships whilst deepening their connection to their community and building community allies.

‘Becoming U Nambucca Valley’ representatives outlined the broader program highlights, several of which are now ongoing thanks to the groundswell of support and enthusiasm fostered by the original grant:

● A two-day Careers and Leadership camp for over 50 young people, combining outdoor adventure with inspirational speakers and workshops.

● The creation of over a dozen inspirational short films featuring stories of former local Nambucca Valley youth and the journeys they have taken to rewarding adventures and careers – plus a massive film screening launch event.

● Formation of Nambucca Valley Youth Advisory Council with life changing leadership development trip to Canberra.

Strategy Lead for Becoming U Nambucca Valley, Andrew Davis, told NOTA, “The lunchtime celebration brought together dozens of student participants to share in a community prepared feed, relive project achievements through a showreel of program highlights, plus provide special recognition of funders, partners and most of all, the passion, commitment and leadership of the young people themselves that made this program such a positive success.”

By Jen HETHERINGTON