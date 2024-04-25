Sewage Treatment Plant upgrade to start in May



AN UPGRADE to the Urunga Sewage Treatment Plant is expected to commence next month, according to Bellingen Shire Council.

The upgrade is Phase 1 of the Council’s Sewering Coastal Villages Project, which will see a comprehensive upgrade of the Shire’s sewer system and address environmental concerns relating to the Kalang and Bellinger River.



It is expected that the tender process for Phase 2, which involves on-site sewage treatment systems in key areas such as Raleigh and Mylestom, will get underway later this year.

“We are thrilled to be able to announce the commencement of Phase 1 of the Sewering Coastal Villages Project,” Mayor Cr Steve Allan said.

“This is a significant milestone in our commitment to addressing environmental concerns and enhancing community wellbeing.

“With the award of the tender to Leed Engineering and finalisation of post-tender negotiations, we eagerly anticipate the commencement of upgrades to the Urunga Sewage Treatment Plant next month.

“We appreciate the understanding and patience of our community as we complete these works.”

The upgrades of the Urunga Sewage Treatment Plant will involve increased heavy vehicle movement on roads in the area and potential noise impacts for residents. However, it is anticipated that noise impacts will be minimal due to the construction site location in relation to residents.

Community members can also now access a report that outlines a historical timeline of the key decisions and milestones throughout the project.

To access this report, and general information on the project, visit https://www.bellingen.nsw.gov.au/Have-Your-Say/Sewering-Coastal-Villages-Project

