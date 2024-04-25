Bellingen Shire Council workers face rise in aggression and abuse





ABUSE or aggression towards its workers is being tackled by Bellingen Shire Council with a campaign around respect.

Nearly 200 council employees live, work and engage in and around Bellingen.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Unfortunately however, over the past year local Council workers have reportedly faced a rise in aggression and abuse.

These incidents, whether verbal or physical, have occurred at worksites, public spaces, via email or social media, and over the phone.

In response, Bellingen Shire Council has launched a ‘’Respect is Everyone’s Role’ initiative, aiming to raise awareness of the issue and promote the importance of a safe work environment for all.

The campaign showcases Council staff from various departments, emphasising their personal contributions as community members, and showcases they are more than just their professional roles.

Bellingen Shire Council General Manager Mark Griffioen told News Of The Area, “Our Council workers are our neighbours, friends, family and community members and also need to tackle the concerns and complaints from the community on behalf of Council.

“Abuse or aggression in these dealings is never okay.”

The campaign will be rolled out with posters in Council buildings and across digital and social media channels.

“Council employees are essential members of our community, but they are people first,” said Jayne Burke, Group Leader of People and Culture at Bellingen Shire Council.

“By highlighting their interests, hobbies, and passions, we hope to remind everyone that aggression is unacceptable and that together, we can foster mutual respect for the betterment of our region.”

Jane Graham, Team Leader of Customer and Business Services, said frustrations with Council matters can be unfairly directed at staff.

“Just one abusive phone call or heated conversation can disrupt our entire day,” she said.

As part of its service the Council receives requests, concerns and complaints through channels such as emails, calls, and in-person interactions.

“The request is facilitated through our content management system, where the most appropriate person or team is assigned to address the concern,” said Mr Griffioen.

“By speaking to the subject matter expert, ie: ‘the right person’, is how we aim to resolve issues quickly.

“If a community member feels their concern isn’t being addressed, there are avenues available to directly raise it at the monthly Ordinary Council Meeting, appealing to the Executive leadership team and elected Councillors,” he said.

By Andrea FERRARI