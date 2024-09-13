Children’s Content summit delegates make the most of Coffs Harbour



THE Australian Children’s Content Summit held in Coffs Harbour in August brought together 250 delegates from ten countries.

Created by Emmy Award winning SLR Productions’ CEO Suzanne Ryan, the event was held at Pacific Bay Resort.



Summit host was children’s entertainer Emma Memma.

The opening event was attended by ministers, state and local government members, industry leaders, creators, producers, government funding agencies, investors, distributors and visionaries from the global children’s screen industry.

Featured guests included USA delegates from Disney Branded Television, PBS KIDS, Wonderworks Insights, UK and European delegates from BBC and BBC Studios, Canadian delegates from Nelvana, Wildbrain, and Sinking Ship Entertainment.

Over the course of three days, delegates delved into pressing issues, shared innovative ideas, and celebrated the vibrant Australian children’s content industry.

“The impact of the event extended beyond the conference walls, as attendees also had the opportunity to explore the unique offerings of Coffs Harbour and its surrounding areas, and extend their stays,” Ms Ryan told News Of The Area.

“Increasing visitation to five days [was] an incredible boost to the local economy – to both tourism and businesses.”

Summit Destination Partner the City of Coffs Harbour, provided a range of off-site networking opportunities.

The Buddy Up! program kicked off with a well-attended pre-summit game of bowls at Park Beach Bowling Club, while a program called “Choose Your Own Adventure” saw delegates taking the opportunity to hold meetings at outside locations.

Many popped in to the nearby Big Banana while the beaches and coastal walks became a popular way to start or end the day.

A highlight of the off-site events was the Australian Children’s Television Foundation’s Cocktail Party at the Jetty Beach House.

“Throughout the summit, private shuttles were offered for delegates arriving at the Coffs Harbour Airport to be taken to their accommodation, spanning Pacific Bay Resort, Charlesworth Bay Resort, Aanuka Beach Resort, Pacific Bay Marina, The Observatory Hotel and Airbnb’s like Diggers Beach Cottage and Crackers,” Ms Ryan said.

“Delegates also enjoyed dining out at the local restaurants along the Jetty Strip, the Marina and Park Avenue.”

Several delegate excursions took in Muttonbird Island Nature Reserve, Coffs Harbour Jetty and marina, Forest Sky Pier at Niigi Niigi – Sealy Lookout and Yarrila Place.

The Coffs Coast Wildlife Sanctuary hosted a group of delegates, and the Marine Science Centre offered a private tour, giving an insight into local research and conservation efforts.

“A warm Welcome to Country was given by Aunty Jenny, followed by a powerful smoking ceremony by Troy Robinson and the incredible Giingan Yiiliwiyay Girrwaa group of Gumbaynggirr dancers.”

By Andrea FERRARI

