Forestry Corporation undertake hazard reduction burns in Wedding Bells State Forest



A HAZARD reduction burn in the Wedding Bells State Forest was lit this week to protect neighbouring properties from summer bushfires and safeguard Woolgoolga Mountain Bike Club infrastructure.

Forestry Corporation of NSW (FCNSW) is undertaking the 3000 hectare burn, reducing fuel loads in the state forest.



On Tuesday, a FCNSW spokesperson said the operation’s finish date was dependent on weather conditions.

The hazard reduction burn also involved Rural Fire Service crews and the Coffs Harbour Local Aboriginal Land Council.

Burns took place five kilometres north-west of Arrawarra around the Woolgoolga Mountain Bike Club trails and six kilometres west of Woolgoolga, FCNSW told NOTA.

“The burn is aimed to protect community and Aboriginal cultural heritage values in the forest, the mountain bike club infrastructure and private properties to the north of the forest,” Fire and Operations Team Leader Tom Newby said.

“These sections of Wedding Bells State Forest were unburnt during the 2019 bushfire season so it’s important to reduce fuel loads while we have a narrow window of opportunity to conduct burns ahead of summer.”

Given forecasted northerly winds, FCNSW noted the potential for some smoke over the Pacific Highway.

Signage is in place north of Woolgoolga to alert motorists.

If you require further information on these operations; please contact the FCNSW regional office on 1300 880 845 during business hours.

Keep up to date on NSW fire operations via the Rural Fire Service website or the Hazards Near Me App.