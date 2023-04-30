Chrysalis Steiner students’ chai and cake fundraiser

CHRYSALIS Steiner School Class 10 students Abbi and Lara, ably supported by Lara’s mother Andi, hosted a successful fundraiser with a market stall at the monthly Bellingen Markets on Saturday 15 April.

Class 10 students from Thora Valley’s Chrysalis Steiner School rallied to help the girls put on another fundraiser for their Arnhem Land educational trip.



Described as a journey of a lifetime, the Class 10 students are travelling up to the top end of Australia in May where they will be staying in a remote Indigenous community for around three weeks.

The latest fundraiser comes after a year and a half of lending their many hands to various projects to raise money to pay towards their trip, not only to reduce the costs but also to purchase raw materials for building their community project.

“We had a successful day selling homemade chai and cakes, leatherwork, craftwork and antique tablecloths at our stall,” Abbi told News Of The Area.

Everything sold was created by students of Class 10 or donated by parents and other members of the community.

“Many customers were attracted to our stall which allowed us to raise approximately $1,400,” said Abbi.

“It was a long day from 7am to 3pm, but with lots of help we were able to create a system that worked for everyone.

“Without all the help and contributions, it would not have been such a huge success.

“We had a super time and the ball was knocked straight out of the park, a massive thanks to all,” said Abbi.

There is now a GoFundMe page which gives more information about the students’ Arnhem Land trip.

Visit https://gofund.me/bcc89314.

By Andrea FERRARI