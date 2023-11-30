Clare Belfrage wins People’s Choice at STILL National Still Life Award 2023

THE People’s Choice winner of the STILL: National Still Life Award 2023 is Adelaide-based artist Clare Belfrage, receiving a $3,000 prize for her piece, ‘Soaking Warmth’.

With Clare’s win announced by the City of Coffs Harbour on Tuesday 28 November, the artist told News Of The Area, “There’s something pretty special about winning the People’s Awards.



“It’s amazing.”

Soaking Warmth (2023) is blown glass with cane drawing, sandblasted, acid etched and pumice polished.

Inspired by nature and its various rhythms and energies, Clare’s unique sculptural objects express her fine attention to detail and a deep interest in the minutiae of the natural world.

“All my work for many years has been looking at the natural world, particularly paying attention to life and what it tells us about the living world,” Clare said.

“As an artist, my point of view is often looking from close up.

“The big feeling that ‘small’ gives me is intimate and powerful.

“The industry in nature, its rhythm and energy, dramatic and delicate still holds my fascination as does the language and processes of glass.”

Soaking Warmth is a collation of pieces but is referred to as a single artwork.

“That’s the nature of still life, it’s usually made up of a group of objects.”

Speaking about the delicate hues and patterns within the work, Clare said, “The tones are warm tannin-based, beautiful warm tones giving a sense of summer…it’s very dry country here in Adelaide.”

While Clare has not visited Coffs Harbour for many years, in the last five years she has placed a personal importance on getting out to regional areas with her art.

“In my experience when I’m touring regional places, I have found an incredibly appreciate audience.

“I’ve been excited to hear about the opening and launch of Yarrila Arts and Museum in Coffs Harbour; it’s looking like a very vibrant hub and cultural place.”

STILL opened on Saturday 7 October at Yarrila Arts and Museum in Coffs Harbour, closing on Sunday 3 December.

By Andrea FERRARI