Historic Saraton Theatre received Blue Plaque recognition

THE Saraton Theatre in Grafton will proudly bear a Blue Plaque recognising the achievement of the founders of the theatre, Ioannis (Jack) and Antonios (Tony) Notaras.

One of fourteen new Blue Plaque recipients across NSW, the program highlights significant people and events which have contributed to the rich history of the state.



Greek immigrant businessmen, Jack (1892-1962) and Tony (1895-1991) are well known locally for establishing what today is an historic and still-thriving local theatre, one of only thirteen original condition ‘picture theatres’ in NSW country towns that is still running.

The new plaques have been chosen from 117 nominations made by the public and assessed by independent historians.

They join more than 30 plaques already in place across NSW.

Anthea Toda from the Saraton Theatre, granddaughter of Tony, shared some of the history of Jack and Tony with News Of The Area.

In 1900 Lambrinos Notaras, a father of five living on the Greek island of Kythera, made the decision to migrate alone to Australia in search of work and a better life for his family.

He was able to bring his sons Ioannis (Jack) and Antonios (Tony) out to join him in the businesses he operated.

In 1909 they opened the Marble Bar cafe on Prince Street, Grafton.

As was common at the time, they would learn English at night after being on their feet all day in the cafe.

When Lambrinos returned to Greece in 1912, the brothers formed a partnership that lasted for more than 50 years.

Jack and Tony saw the popularity at the time of cinemas in country towns and built the Saraton Theatre in 1926.

To do so they had to borrow $10 million in today‘s money.

The Saraton Theatre was named following a local competition where the winner suggested that it be named The Saraton – which is Notaras spelt backwards.

The Notaras brothers oversaw Grafton’s principal entertainment venue, a place visited by locals at a time when there were no registered clubs, no evening opening of hotels, no television and virtually no professional sport.

Over the next 70 years it was remodelled twice, and survived three fires, many floods, the Great Depression and several years of closure.

At the Saraton opening in 1926, the Mayor of Grafton, WT Robinson, praised the brothers for showing that they “appreciated the district’s value and were prepared to put in all they could to make Grafton a better place to live”.

Their children remember the brothers as hard-working and fair businessmen.

They were civic minded and involved with the community, and well known for their fishing prowess.

In 1940, during the dark times of World War II, a major renovation was completed by the Notaras family.

Speaking at the reopening, Prime Minister Sir Earle Page commented: “I am sure that in these times we will think more clearly, work better, plan straighter if we mix work with amusement”.

In 2008, Angelo Notaras OAM (son of Tony) and his brothers, the late Mitchell and John, and his late cousin Spiro (son of Jack), purchased the theatre from the extended family and began work on its complete and extensive restoration.

The final cost exceeded $4 million.

In 2011, the Notaras family was awarded the National Trust Heritage Award in the Corporate/Government category for the renovation of the Saraton Theatre.

Their work was described as reflecting their commitment to the town where they grew up – its history, heritage, and future.

The Notaras family continues to play a big part in entertainment for residents of Grafton and the Northern Rivers region, not only for the latest movie releases, but for world-class live shows, local events, and concerts.

Find out more at the Blue Plaques NSW website https://blueplaques.nsw.gov.au/.

By Andrea FERRARI