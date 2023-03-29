Coffs bodyboarders do battle at Boxy

COFFS Coast Bodyboarding Association (CCBA) members travelled to Port Stephens for the 2023 Port Stephens Toyota Box-Fest on the weekend of Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 March.

“For three days they battled it out in small, tough conditions and on the final day two of our riders got to stand on the podium,” Paul Van Den Boom, Club Secretary, Coffs Coast Bodyboarding Association told News Of The Area.

CCBA’s Jake Sharp stood in third place following the final of the Drop Knee (DK) division amongst some of the heaviest hitters in the DK scene.

Ryan Hill-Smith worked hard in the Junior Mens against some of the best up-and-coming riders in the country and ended up fourth in the finals.

Ryan also wanted to prove his skills in the Boxy Elite division in preparation for his IBC World Tour campaign.

“The other three riders in Ryan’s final had all previously competed in Aussie and World Tour events but Ryan’s determination saw him jump from fourth to second with only eight minutes to go in the final heat.

“He backed it up with a couple of other solid waves to hold his position through to the end,” said Paul.

Ryan only just missed the top by 0.76 points in an epic display of bodyboarding.

Aaron Fleeton, Keiran Riches, Nathan Crabtree and Paul Van Den Boom also placed respectively in their divisions.

CCBA Round 2 is set to go down on 16 April 2023 at Gallows.

Email ccba@hotmail.com for registration details.

By Andrea FERRARI