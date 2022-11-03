Coffs City Choir visits Fresh Hope nursing home

COFFS City Choir has recently visited the Fresh Hope Care Coffs Haven Residential Care Service to sing to the residents.

“It was a lovely hour spent in community singing as well as choral performances,” choir member Linda Alfred told News Of The Area.



A highlight for choir members was being joined in the singing by a former member who recently moved into Fresh Hope.

Community songs came from previous decades, and were familiar to the residents, some of whom sang with gusto.

The choir shared classics such as ‘What A Wonderful World’, ‘California Dreaming’ and ‘The Glory of Love’, and more contemporary songs like ‘I Am Australian’.

“It was a pleasure to sing again after Covid lockdowns, and hopefully this is the second performance of many to come,” said Brad Alfred, who has become the conductor of the choir since it resumed six months ago after restrictions were lifted.

“What a delight it was to bring musical joy to the residents,” said Linda.

“We could see by their faces that they were enjoying our visit.

“It brings joy to us in the choir as well.

“A staff member at Fresh Hope, who had been in attendance through the whole performance, said ‘Please come again’.”

“It was wonderful to see the residents of the home joining in.

“One lady in particular was very vocal in the community singing,” said Linda.

In coming months, the choir will be performing at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, and then will lead into Christmas with a performance at the nativities display at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sunday, 10 December.

Currently rehearsing each Tuesday from 5-7pm, at the Uniting Church on the corner of Gordon St and Vernon St, the choir is always looking for new members.

If you would like to join, just turn up at a rehearsal, or contact Cheryl on 0400129432.

No audition is required.

“You just have to want to sing,” said Linda.

By Andrea FERRARI