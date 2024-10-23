Coffs club hosts latest Khanacross round



COFFS Harbour and District Sporting Car Club has hosted Round 5 of its Khanacross Series at Raleigh Motorsports Complex.

A club spokesperson provided this recap of the high-octane day of racing, held on Sunday, 20 October.

“It was on for young and old with a good field of 24 drivers in attendance,” they said.

“There were some new entrants as well, which was good to see.

“The conditions were perfect, with a sunny spring day that was ideal for participation in a grassroots motorsport event.

“Juniors were well represented, with six in attendance.

“Kai Hancock driving a Toyota Corolla was the fastest Junior and also managed eleventh outright.

“Amelia Upcroft was second and James Hurst third, thirteenth and fifteenth outright.

“Paul Mountford had his Subaru WRX working well and was fastest on six of the seven different courses used on the day – to run out the winner.

“Second and third were brothers Dallan and Liam Beard with only 0.42 of a second separating them over the day.’

Round 6 of the Khanacross Series is planned for Sunday, 17 November, which will be the club’s final Khanacross event of the year.

If you or someone in your family is interested in competing, then contact the club through its Facebook page or website: https://www.coffscarclub.com.au/. No prior experience is needed.

By Aiden BURGESS

