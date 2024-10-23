Challengers coming from all directions to win North Coast Amateur Open



REIGNING ANZ Bank North Coast Amateur champion Andrew Kirkman leads a field of visitors keen to take the coveted prize away from Coffs Harbour Golf Club this weekend.

Kirkman will travel up from Kempsey to see if he can claim back-to-back titles but there are other players travelling to see if they can win the 36-hole event.

Josh Fuller from The Vintage Golf Club is a low marker that some are tipping to take the trophy while Adam Hawkins from Sanctuary Cove and Tyler Glavocih are no strangers to the Coffs Harbour Golf Club layout having played in previous editions of the North Coast Amateur Open.

The prestigious tournament as well as the Golf Centre Ladies Classic, the C.ex Group Coffs Cup and Handybin Waste Services Coffs Plate provides a rousing culmination to what’s been a successful 74th Annual Balter Festival of Golf over the past week.

Coffs Harbour members hoping to get a win this weekend in the ‘NorCo’ include Billy Flanagan, Jake Bohanan, Aden Louez, Dave Newick, Dan Swain, Luke Downey and Scott Pollard.

Talented teen Annalise McKee is hoping to achieve the Coffs Harbour Club Champion-Ladies Classic double.

McKee led the Ladies Classic after 18 holes 12 months ago and that experience should hold her in good stead this weekend against fellow Coffs Harbour members Carrie Fagan and Alex Brett.

Quedesha Golledge from Kew is one of the out of town challengers for the Classic crown.