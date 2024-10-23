Coffs Karate competitor wins World Cup medals



ANDREW Hall has taken on the world while showcasing his tremendous fighting skills on the biggest stage.

The Traditional Shotokan Karate Coffs Harbour instructor brought home two medals while representing Australia at the World Shoto Cup in London.

The veteran sensei won silver and bronze medals in the Over 45 Kumite (fighting) event.

He was also part of the Australian team that finished fourth in the team Kata (pattern) event.

His World Cup medals cap off a fantastic year in which he won national, NSW and Queensland titles, which earned him Australian selection for the World Cup.

The World Cup medallist thanked the Coffs Coast community for their support.

“These results could not have been achieved without the wider support from the Coffs Harbour community, including my family, coaches (Adam and Tracey Pearce), club students and fellow instructors, and Tyh Murphy; an awesome exercise physiologist with an expertise in defence veterans needs.

“Thanks Tyh, I could not have done this without your help,” he said.

Hall said being part of the Australian team in London was an amazing feeling.

“To see the whole Australian team do well and to be a part of it, that was the highlight,” he said.

“Waving that Australian flag was a great feeling, and the mateship, energy, and camaraderie we got from being part of the team was amazing.”

Hall sees a bright future for Karate on the Mid North Coast.

“As part of the NSW Development Squad, NSW Squad coach, and a part of the TSKFA technical committee, I see a lot of future champions coming up through the ranks in the Mid North Coast region,” he said.

“Under the guidance of Takahashi Shihan OAM 9th Dan we are extremely privileged in hosting Sensei’s Hirata and Nemoto directly from Japan twice a year here in Coffs Harbour.

“Both Senseis are impressed by the beauty and friendliness of the Mid North Coast and the quality of the up-and-coming students of this area.”

By Aiden BURGESS