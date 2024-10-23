Dementia Dreams art exhibition encourages conversations among carers





DEMENTIA Dreams is a solo art exhibition by Korora artist Stephanie Cunningham, who paints under the name of Jiaco.

The exhibition on 1 – 2 November at C.ex Club Coffs Harbour, marks the beginning of a deeply personal journey as it explores the awakening of women as they step into the last third of their lives.

“As many women transition into the caregiver role for family and friends, it can be a profoundly transformative experience,” she said.

Jiaco began these paintings to process the whirlwind of emotions she and her husband Alan faced, after his diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease, cognitive decline, and then dementia.

“Each stroke of the brush served as an outlet for our fears, hopes, and moments of tenderness.

“Alongside each painting, I crafted an original haiku, creating a companion piece that captures our journey in both visual and written forms.

“Together, these artworks express the depth of our emotions throughout this prolonged experience.”

Alan died last month.

Jiaco’s aim in creating this exhibition was to reach out to those who might be feeling isolated.

She wanted to create a space that feels warm, inviting, and transformative; one where attendees can feel safe discussing the emotions that arise from chronic conditions and the daily challenges of caregiving.

“Navigating these circumstances can be incredibly difficult, as chronic conditions change the very fabric of your relationship and daily life.

“I hope this exhibition offers a sense of validation, allowing attendees to feel seen and understood in their unique journeys.”

One poignant moment in her carer journey stands out for Jiaco.

“A casual acquaintance told me I was doing a wonderful job caring for my spouse,” she said.

“Those words hit home in a profound way.

“I had been tirelessly coordinating with government agencies, solicitors, and medical staff, often feeling overwhelmed and unsure of my own competence.

“I never paused to acknowledge my own efforts; I simply addressed challenges as they arose.

“That moment of recognition was not just satisfying, it was an emotional release that validated all my hard work.”

Her hope is that others who are caring for or living with chronic conditions can also find pride in their resilience and dedication.

The exhibition is accompanied by a book featuring a compilation of Jiaco’s paintings, poems, and insights.

“While each piece reflects my personal journey, the emotions captured resonate with many who face similar struggles.”

The body of work consists of eleven paintings, mostly in mixed media, including acrylic paints, ink, charcoal and pens.

By Andrea FERRARI