Coffs Coast kayaker honoured with award

COFFS Coast kayaker Mike Mackney has been honoured for his outstanding contributions to the sport.

The Bonville Creek Kayak Club member was presented with an award from Sport NSW for Distinguished Long Service, in recognition of the nearly 40 years of involvement with his local club.

Sport NSW is the overall controlling body throughout the state, and covers 90 sports of which PaddleNSW is one.

PaddleNSW president Peter Tate was on hand to present Mackney with his award.

Bonville Creek Kayak Club publicity officer Ken Buckley gave a recap of the award presentation.

“The president of PaddleNSW, Peter Tate, travelled to Coffs Harbour to present Mike Mackney with an award from Sport NSW,” he said.

“Peter Tate was pleased to present the award for Distinguished Long Service, and commented on the almost 40 years Mike has been an active kayaker, president, handicapper etc of the Bonville Creek Kayak Club.

“In response, Mike expressed amazement that you could get an award for just doing something you love and enjoy.

“The hours he puts in are for his pleasure, but the club members know that without his continued efforts nothing would happen.

“And there is the secret, get out there and love doing it.”

Bonville Creek Kayak Club is a group of like-minded paddlers of varied craft who enjoy racing, and who meet regularly at Bonville Creek.

By Aiden BURGESS