Karangi Public School relay team win state title

FOUR fabulous athletes from Karangi Public School are state champions.

The relay team of Henry Kleinschafer, Billy McGuire, Harley Teale and Jaxx Trotman won gold at the NSW All Schools Athletics Championships 2023 at Sydney Olympic Park.

The victory saw the team take home the Nigel Bagley Trophy, which they presented to the school.

The terrific team of four competed in the Nigel Bagley relay event for small schools with 26 to 54 students.

The team competed at Orara Valley, Coffs Harbour, Mid North Coast, and North Coast athletics carnivals, before qualifying for the NSW All Schools Athletics Championships.

In Sydney they raced against 32 other small school teams, with their team spirit helping them to win every race they competed in, taking out their heat, semi-final, and then the final.

Relay teams in the Nigel Bagley Trophy can consist of mixed ages and genders, with the Karangi Public School team consisting of three eleven-year-olds and one twelve-year-old.

The Nigel Bagley Trophy gives small schools like Karangi Public School the opportunity to have similar opportunities and experiences as students from larger city schools.

By Aiden BURGESS