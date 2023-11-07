Former Coffs Suns junior signs with Sydney Flames

ISLA Juffermans has signed to play in one of the best women’s basketball leagues in the world.

The former Coffs Harbour Suns junior has signed with the Sydney Flames for the latest Women’s National Basketball League (WNBL) season.

The eighteen-year-old will be the Flames sole amateur player for the 2023/24 season, as she plays her debut season in Australia’s best women’s basketball league.

Her Flames signing caps off a big year in which she made her senior national team debut playing for the Australian Opals in a five-game series against China.

She has previously played for Australia at the FIBA Under 19 Women’s Basketball World Cup in Spain, and the FIBA Under 17 Women’s Basketball World Cup in Hungary.

Juffermans joins fellow former Coffs Harbour Suns juniors Kristy Wallace and Lizzy Tonks in the WNBL.

Sydney Flames coach Guy Molloy described the role the young recruit would play this season.

“Isla is a development player, which means that at her young age she is in more of an apprenticeship role, rather than a starring role,” he said.

“It’s a role where you recognise emerging young talent, and we will work on improving her skills and the mental side of the game.”

Molloy outlined the attributes Juffermans would bring to the Flames.

“She is really tall and strong and plays the physical part well,” he said.

“She’s a very good finisher around the basket, which is good for a tall player, and I like the fact that she sets good screens.”

By Aiden BURGESS