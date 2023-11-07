Family of League raise $22,000 for charity at Derby Day

OVER 300 people pledged their support for North Coast Family of League on Derby Day, raising an incredible $22,000 for charity.

A trio of rugby league legends – Brad Clyde, John Cartwright and Paul Clarke – shared insightful and colourful stories from their playing careers, moving the crowd to laughter with Justin Karcher, the quick-witted host, guiding the event.

North Coast Family of League President Peter Barrett expressed his delight at the continued support from the community.

“The North Coast Family of League committee held a highly successful sportsman’s race day at the Coffs Harbour Racing Club last Saturday, with over 300 guests in attendance, raising $22,000 for the charity organisation.

“This event has consistently been popular for the past fourteen years, allowing locals to come together and enjoy the guest speakers and TAB racing, credit goes to the race club and their dedicated staff,” he said.

The charity’s mission is to provide assistance to families and individuals in need, and their Wellness Committee has been actively involved in supporting mental health through ongoing fundraising events.

The success of the event has inspired the club president to plan two more events in 2024.

“We look forward to hosting this event again next year on both Derby Day and Golden Eagle Day,” Barrett concluded.

By David WIGLEY