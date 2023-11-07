Mid North Coast teams have great debut at Australian Oztag Championships

THE MID North Coast Mariners have made a great debut at the Australian Senior Oztag Championships in Coffs Harbour.

The Mariners sides are a new combination of Coffs Harbour and Port Macquarie players, with three of their six teams making the final day of their first national championships playing together.

The Mariners Men’s 50s, Women’s 37s, and Women’s 27s teams all made the final day, as they played in the knockout final stages of the national championships.

The Men’s 50s finished second, the Women’s 37s came in third, and the Women’s 27s finished sixth.

The Mariners Men’s 50s side almost came away with a national championship, going down 1-0 in their final against the East Coast Dolphins.

Three clubs took home three national championships each.

Sydney Warriors won three national championships, winning the Women’s Open, Men’s 30s, and Men’s 40s titles.

The Central Coast Force won the Men’s Open, Women’s 37s, and Men’s 60s national titles.

The East Coast Dolphins also won three national championships, triumphing in the Women’s 20s, Men’s 20s, and Men’s 50s divisions.

The West Sydney Tigers took out the Mixed Senior and Men’s 35s championships, while Queensland’s Southern Storm won the Mixed Open and Mixed 20s national championships.

The ACT Cougars won the Women’s 27s, Queensland’s Marlins won the Men’s 55s, and the Sydney Patriots won the Men’s 45s.

By Aiden BURGESS