Coffs Coast Legacy Forum highlights how to help families



COFFS Coast Legacy held a forum for the regional clubs of Northern NSW on Friday 24 May.

The event was held at C.ex Coffs Harbour and hosted by the group’s Immediate Past President, Jeremy Nash.



The Northern Legacy Forum was an opportunity for clubs to connect and discuss how its members can work together to provide the best support for families of veterans who have given their lives or health as a result of their service.

“While Legacy’s support for widows has been ongoing for over 100 years, many are not aware of our work with the partners and children of veterans who have given their health,” said Jane Sury, Community Services Manager with Coffs Coast Legacy.

“The needs of those who have served in our armed forces, and their families, are changing and Legacy is adapting to meet those needs.”

Mental health was an important agenda item, as many military families are affected by post-traumatic stress, anxiety disorders and depression.

“Legacy clubs provide the essential social, financial, and developmental support that these families depend on each day.”

Representatives from all clubs acknowledged the importance of supporting each other and working with other organisations in the local community.

“We have a great community of practice on the Coffs Coast and work closely with the Veterans Wellbeing Network, the RSL sub-Branches and other community groups to get the best possible outcomes for our Legacy families,” said Jane.

The care of children has always been a fundamental part of Legacy’s work, and all clubs provide opportunities to attend camps and activities that connect families with shared experiences.

Coffs Coast Legacy held a team building activity at Treetops on Saturday, along with families from Mid North Coast Legacy.

“It was great to see the kids of all ages (and parents) have a lot of fun and overcome their fears,” said Jane.

“Everyone worked together, gave each other encouragement and new friendships developed as a result.”

If you feel Legacy may be able to assist or, you know of a military family that may benefit from Legacy’s support, please contact Coffs Coast Legacy on 1300 LEGACY (534 229), who can arrange for a chat at their offices at 55 Victoria Street, or at the Veterans Wellbeing Centre in Scarba Street, Coffs Harbour.

By Andrea FERRARI

