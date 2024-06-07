ARTEXPRESS brings local students’ work home to YAM



ARTWORKS created by two local students for their HSC Visual Arts exam in 2023 will soon be put on show at the City of Coffs Harbour’s Yarrila Arts and Museum (YAM).

Having had their artworks selected to be part of the prestigious ARTEXPRESS 2024 exhibition, Woolgoolga High School student Brydi Ann Custance and Coffs Harbour Christian Community School student Indy Leet have already seen their work exhibited at the Gallery of NSW in Sydney.



With that show over, the ARTEXPRESS journey continues with curators from NSW galleries lobbying for what they’d like to display in their hometown.

This selection method ensures every ARTEXPRESS exhibition is unique.

City of Coffs Harbour City Planning and Communities Director Chris Chapman told News Of The Area, “Making it to ARTEXPRESS is a worthy achievement in itself, as works have to be identified as being of an excellent standard and suitable for exhibition by HSC markers.

“To see two Coffs Harbour students accorded this honour is fantastic – and it’s the icing on the cake for their works to now come home to Yarrila Arts and Museum for an extended showing.”

YAM staff selected 20 bodies of work for its exhibition, including those of Brydi and Indy.

“We were stoked to be able to include the artworks from local artists,” Mr Chapman said.

The opportunity has also delighted the artists, who are studying through Southern Cross University to become high school art teachers.

“I love making art and being able to have a creative outlet,” said Indy, whose collection of works, ‘eMotion sickness’, features pen and watercolour on paper and digital drawings.

“Seeing the world through different perspectives and being able to express these views on paper make me feel the world is a colourful and exciting place.”

Brydi’s artwork, ‘Whispers of Wood and Kin’, explores family connections, relationships and memory.

It is also an investigation of the relationship between nature and home.

“I was so excited to be selected for ARTEXPRESS as were my teachers.

“I know how hard I worked and so did all the other students – and to get recognition for that made it all feel worth it,” she said.

“My work highlights how the home acts as a pivotal element in fostering and sustaining family connections.”

ARTEXPRESS is a partnership between the NSW Department of Education and the NSW Education Standards Authority.

The exhibition will open at YAM on 8 June and run through to 11 August.

By Andrea FERRARI