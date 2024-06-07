Meals on Wheels Coffs Harbour celebrates wonderful volunteers

CELEBRATING the gift of time which volunteers give to Meals on Wheels and the Chill & Chat café, the not-for-profit held a gathering on Tuesday 28 May.

Around 60 volunteers attended enjoying morning tea, a cuppa and a certificate of appreciation and gift to say thank you.



It proved to be a great opportunity to catch up with old friends while new friendships were made.

Coffs Coast Meals on Wheels President Margaret Hoschke told News Of The Area, “Our volunteers have been involved with Coffs Coast Meals on Wheels for many years and have lovely relationships with the people we deliver to.

“Our clients look forward to seeing the volunteers and catching up on what’s happened in the past week or fortnight.

“Often our volunteers have retired and are looking for continued social and cultural experience based on the values and interests we share,” she said.

Coffs Coast Meal on Wheels delivers meals across an area that includes Bonville, Coffs Harbour, Woolgoolga, Red Rock and everywhere in between.

The service operates from Coffs Harbour Community Village and Woolgoolga locations.

Margaret shared some of its 52-year history.

“The resolution to form a Meals on Wheels organisation was carried unanimously with the proposed starting date of 5 April 1972.

“At that time, meals were supplied by the Hospital at a cost of 35 cents – soup, mains and dessert.

“The cost was set by the Health Commission.

“Fruit and juice were added later,” she said.

In the first three months 1,450 meals were provided.

“We now supply frozen meals with a huge variety of 80 to choose from and hot meals are also provided to those who need them.”

The number of meals delivered now averages around 9,000 per month.

At the morning tea Margaret thanked the volunteers who have been the eyes and ears through regular contact with the clients receiving their meals and are able to report back on their welfare.

“We have many wonderful volunteers delivering meals across our region to people who are often on their own or isolated.

“They are the first point of face-to-face contact with so many and notice when there is a change in a person’s circumstance.

“This enables our service to follow up with the person, family or other providers who may be involved,” she said.

By Andrea FERRARI

