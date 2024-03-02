Coffs Coast Pipe and Drums band launch garage sale fundraiser



THE famous Coffs Coast Pipe and Drums band is holding a monster garage sale on Sunday 3 March.

Band members will set up the sale at the Band Hub at Coffs Harbour Showground, ready for business and banter from 9am until 1pm.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

A sausage sizzle will be offered as further temptation to turn up for brekkie and a browse.

The Pipe and Drums band is a community group that relies on fundraising to keep functioning.

“The band has no major sponsorship,” said Geoff Rogers, President and Pipe Major, Coffs Coast Pipes and Drums band.

“These fundraising events are vital to cover ongoing costs, including supplying equipment, practice pipes, drums, chanters for pipers, kilts, rental, electricity, insurance and weekly running of the band.”

All kilts are owned and supplied by the band as well as drums, chanters and other accessories.

Geoff was heartened recently by a comment from a newcomer to band practice, who described the band as “a wonderful, happy group of people who get together to make beautiful music”.

“Our band is very comfortable with our achievements in bringing Scottish bagpipe music to the public,” Geoff said.

“We love watching the enjoyment on the faces in the crowds, from young to old, when we perform, whether it is at an ANZAC Day march or at the Jetty Beach foreshores or any function.”

The band welcomes enquiries from anyone interested in learning the bagpipes.

Tuition is free.

“Come along to the Band Hub on Sunday 3 March and talk to one of our tutors if you are interested,” said Geoff.

The band is currently brushing up on a series of Irish tunes, ready for St Patrick’s Day at various venues around the city.

Also on the March calendar of events is the Maclean Highland Gathering on Easter Saturday, 30 March.

The Coffs Coast Pipes and Drums band attend Coffs Coast dawn services on ANZAC Day as well as the Coffs Harbour and Woolgoolga Street marches.

By Andrea FERRARI