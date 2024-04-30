Coffs Harbour Breakers continue winning start to season



THE Coffs Harbour Breakers have continued their dominant start to the AFL North Coast season.

The Breakers won their third straight game to start the season, having a 10.19 (79) to 5.9 (39) victory against the Sawtell/Toormina Saints in their ANZAC Round match at Fitzroy Oval.

The Breakers led 13-5 after a low scoring first quarter, before extending their lead to 26 points at the main break.

The Breakers won the third quarter by six points and the last quarter by eight points to record the 40-point win.

Matt Giri kicked four goals for the Breakers, with Nicklaus Stanlan-Velt kicking three.

Coffs Harbour Breakers reserves had a 9.12 (66) to 1.4 (10) win against the Sawtell/Toormina Saints.

Breakers women won their second game in a row to start the season, a 5.5 (35) to 0.6 (6) win against the Saints at Fitzroy Oval.

The Saints Under 18s continued their winning start to the season, with their third straight win a 9.9 (63) to 6.5 (41) victory against the Breakers.

Northern Beaches/Nambucca Valley senior side went down 17.15 (117) to 14.10 (94) in their Round 3 match against the Grafton Tigers in Grafton.

Northern Beaches/Nambucca Valley reserves had a 10.7 (67) to 3.12 (30) win against the Tigers, and the Northern Beaches/Nambucca Valley women had a 6.15 (51) to 0.0 (0) win against the home team.

The Coffs Harbour Breakers travel to take on the Port Macquarie Magpies during Round 4 this weekend, while the Sawtell/Toormina Saints play host to Northern Beaches/Nambucca Valley at Richardson Park.

By Aiden BURGESS