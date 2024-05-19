Coffs Harbour fishers called to action to clean up Boambee Creek



OZFISH Unlimited, Australia’s fishing conservation charity, in collaboration with NSW DPI Fisheries, is spearheading a cleanup campaign for Bonville Creek on Saturday May 18, 2024.

Recreational anglers are invited to join hands in this worthy cause to keep the local waterways clean and free of rubbish.



OzFish Coffs Harbour Chapter volunteer David Faircloth, a local fisherman and businessman, told News Of The Area, “As responsible stewards of the environment, it falls upon us to take action and remove rubbish from our waterways.

“We may not have been the ones to litter, but we can be the difference for the future by making a positive impact by cleaning up our fisheries and getting involved in protecting and safeguarding our marine life.”

Volunteers can meet the cleanup crew at Bonville Boat Ramp at 9am.

Look out for the OzFish signage.

OzFish will supply all the necessary equipment for the cleanup to take place but are encouraging volunteers to bring water and wear sun-safe clothing.

This community event is also an yabby trap drop spot.

Anglers can bring down their opera house yabby traps and swap it for a free Oar-Gee Plow lure to support sustainable fishing.

Opera house nets are now illegal in NSW and those collected will be recycled into useful fishing products.

Registration is essential for the event.

To register visit https://ozfish.org.au/event/keep-it-clean-coffs-harbour-nsw-may-2024.

If you would like to know more about the project or get involved by becoming a member of OzFish, visit www.ozfish.org.au or phone 1800 431 308.

By Andrea FERRARI

