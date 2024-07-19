Coffs Harbour hosts Australian Secondary Schools Rugby League Championships



AUSTRALIA’ S best junior rugby league talent have played off for Australian championships during a big week of footy in Coffs Harbour.

The 2024 Australian Secondary Schools Rugby League Championships 16-18s Boys and Girls were held last week at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

NSW Combined Catholic Colleges won the Under 18s Boys Championship, beating NSW Combined High Schools 40-12 in the Championship final.

Queensland Representative School Sport won the Under 18s Girls Championship, triumphing 16-0 against NSW Combined High Schools in the Championship final.

Both the boys and girls winners went through their respective Australian Championships undefeated.

New South Wales Combined Catholic Colleges President, Tim White, highlighted how the boys team was able to win another Australian Championship.

“We went through undefeated, and it’s the second year in a row we have won it,” he said.

“I think the main reason was we had lots of players backing up from the year before.

“It was a good mix of players from schools across the state, about half country and half from the city.”

Coffs Harbour’s hosting capabilities left a good impression on White.

“It was great, and we are back next year and would love to come back every year to Coffs,” he said.

“Coffs is set up nicely to host major sporting events.”

By Aiden BURGESS

