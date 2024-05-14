Coffs Harbour juniors excel at Squash Classic, securing national ranking points Coffs Coast Sport Property/Sports/Opinion - popup ad Sport by News Of The Area - Modern Media - May 14, 2024 Squash Players Leaping to Success at the Coffs Harbour Junior Classic last weekend at Korora LOCAL squash players scooped four golds and three silvers at the Coffs Harbour Junior Classic last weekend at Korora. Jayden Sparks, Eden-Alma Poulava, Cleo Poulava and Bodhi Wratten all triumphed in their respective age divisions, securing precious national ranking points ahead of the NSW State Titles next month. Tournament Director and team coach Jemma Wratten expressed her delight with the results. “It was a fantastic weekend, with players from all over NSW, QLD and SA competing in the Coffs Harbour Junior Classic Silver ranking event,” she said. “Every junior was amazing all weekend, giving 100 percent on the court and demonstrating outstanding sportsmanship both on and off the court.” Wratten highlighted a number of standout performances. “Eden Poulava dug deep to come back from 2-1 down against Sophie Simpson from Western NSW; that result will really help her seeding for the State Titles. “Jayden Sparks reversed an early loss against teammate Seb Williams, which will boost his confidence in the under-17s. “Cleo Poulava maintained her excellent form, defeating teammate Jaida Wigley and climbing to number two in the girls under-13s national rankings. “Bodhi Wratten was very consistent throughout the weekend, not dropping a single game and rising to number three in the national rankings for boys under-11s. “Squash is flourishing on the Coffs Coast and we were strongly represented in every age division, well done to all the juniors who competed,” Wratten added. RESULTS: Division 1 Boys WINNER Jayden Sparks RUP Seb Williams 3rd Zen Clohessy Division 1 Girls Winner Eden-Alma Poulava RUp Sophie Simpson 3rd Jada Poulava Division 3 Girls Winner Cleo Poulava RUp Jaida Wigley 3rd Aime Lacquiere Division 2 Boys Winner Bryce Correa RUp Dylan Wigley 3rd Conner Moriarty Division 3 Winner Levi Moxey RUp Jet Lacquiere 3rd Cooper Jones Division 4 Winner Bodhi Wratten RUp Lucas Jones 3rd Luca Prouin Division 5 Winner Joshua Wing RUp Armaan Atwal 3rd Rhyse Ward Division 6 Winner Jacob C RUp Noah B Division 7 Winner Aidan S RUp Tobey J By David WIGLEY