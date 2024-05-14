Coffs Harbour juniors excel at Squash Classic, securing national ranking points



LOCAL squash players scooped four golds and three silvers at the Coffs Harbour Junior Classic last weekend at Korora.

Jayden Sparks, Eden-Alma Poulava, Cleo Poulava and Bodhi Wratten all triumphed in their respective age divisions, securing precious national ranking points ahead of the NSW State Titles next month.

Tournament Director and team coach Jemma Wratten expressed her delight with the results.

“It was a fantastic weekend, with players from all over NSW, QLD and SA competing in the Coffs Harbour Junior Classic Silver ranking event,” she said.

“Every junior was amazing all weekend, giving 100 percent on the court and demonstrating outstanding sportsmanship both on and off the court.”

Wratten highlighted a number of standout performances.

“Eden Poulava dug deep to come back from 2-1 down against Sophie Simpson from Western NSW; that result will really help her seeding for the State Titles.

“Jayden Sparks reversed an early loss against teammate Seb Williams, which will boost his confidence in the under-17s.

“Cleo Poulava maintained her excellent form, defeating teammate Jaida Wigley and climbing to number two in the girls under-13s national rankings.

“Bodhi Wratten was very consistent throughout the weekend, not dropping a single game and rising to number three in the national rankings for boys under-11s.

“Squash is flourishing on the Coffs Coast and we were strongly represented in every age division, well done to all the juniors who competed,” Wratten added.

RESULTS:

Division 1 Boys

WINNER Jayden Sparks

RUP Seb Williams

3rd Zen Clohessy

Division 1 Girls

Winner Eden-Alma Poulava

RUp Sophie Simpson

3rd Jada Poulava

Division 3 Girls

Winner Cleo Poulava

RUp Jaida Wigley

3rd Aime Lacquiere

Division 2 Boys

Winner Bryce Correa

RUp Dylan Wigley

3rd Conner Moriarty

Division 3

Winner Levi Moxey

RUp Jet Lacquiere

3rd Cooper Jones

Division 4

Winner Bodhi Wratten

RUp Lucas Jones

3rd Luca Prouin

Division 5

Winner Joshua Wing

RUp Armaan Atwal

3rd Rhyse Ward

Division 6

Winner Jacob C

RUp Noah B

Division 7

Winner Aidan S

RUp Tobey J

By David WIGLEY