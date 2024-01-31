Coffs Harbour Music Society to host concert programme launch



THE St John Paul College Theatre is the venue for the launch of the Coffs Harbour Music Society’s exciting concert programme for 2024.

The new venue has wonderful acoustics, raked seating, an intimate ambience, plenty of easy parking and flat access.



The Society is inviting everyone to attend a launch party to celebrate with free refreshments, a venue tour, and a sneak peek at upcoming performers via a five-minute video showcasing this year’s talented musicians.

The event is also an opportunity to meet the Society’s new leadership and committee members, make new friends, and join the local community of music lovers.

Music Society President Leigh Summers said she is thrilled by the 2024 line up that includes musical forms from classical to opera to jazz, featuring high profile musicians such as Elena Kats-Chernin and Roger Woodward and a raft of world class solo artists including a percussionist and a harpist.

“We are also seeking volunteers to assist us with ticketing and social media management,” Dr Summers said.

“If you, or someone you know, has reasonable computer skills, and a love for fine music, please contact us as soon as possible.

“Training will be given, and volunteers receive lovely perks!”

Dr Summers said volunteers will enjoy being part of a welcoming, supportive ‘tribe’.

The launch will be held on Friday February 9 from 6-7pm at the St John Paul College Theatre on Hogbin Drive, Coffs Harbour.

All enquiries can be made by phoning 0466 985 652 or emailing enquiries@coffsmusicsociety.com.au.

By Andrew VIVIAN