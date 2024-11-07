Coffs Harbour music student returns to Conservatorium



PIANIST Feodora Zu Hohenlohe and violist Daniel Casey will play their debut recital – ‘Fairytales for Viola and Piano’ – at the Coffs Harbour Regional Conservatorium on 17 November.

For Feodora the show is a homecoming.

Having grown up in Coffs Harbour, Feodora studied at the Coffs Conservatorium and performed locally, including performances at the Coramba Chamber Music and Bellingen Fine Music festivals.

“The Coffs Con played such an important role in my music education,” Feodora told News Of The Area.

“I had the opportunity to learn from amazing musicians and through the Con I was able to perform as a soloist and as a chamber musician at many local concerts.”

Feodora has since performed throughout Queensland with the Southern Cross Soloists Next Gen Program, the Bangalow Chamber Music Festival and most recently the Queensland Art Song Festival.

“I’m very excited to be presenting this amazing program with my friend and fabulous violist, Daniel Casey, as we hope to inspire more young musicians on their journey,” she said.

Daniel has performed with the Australian Youth Orchestra, Opera Queensland, Ensemble Q, UQ Symphony Orchestra and was recently accepted into the prestigious Australian National Academy of Music.

Both Feodora and Daniel have won prizes and competitions at the University of Queensland (UQ) as soloists and in collaboration with other musicians.

Feodora and Daniel began their collaborative partnership in 2022 whilst studying at UQ.

On 17 November, the talented young musicians will invite the Coffs audience to join them on a journey through the vivid imagery of the music of Rebecca Clarke, Johannes Brahms and Robert Schuman.

“We curated the program choosing from works we have been studying over the past two years,” Feodora said.

The concert is named after Schuman’s Märchenbilder (Fairy-Tale Pictures), reflecting his fascination with fairy tales through lyrical and whimsical storytelling.

By Andrea FERRARI