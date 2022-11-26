Coffs Harbour School Strike 4 Climate Continues

LAST Friday, November 18, more than 30 young people from Coffs Harbour and surrounding schools gathered opposite the City of Coffs Harbour offices to continue the ongoing School Strike 4 Climate, initiated by Greta Thunberg in August 2018.

The Australian chapter of School Strike 4 Climate wants to achieve net zero by 2030 (meaning no new coal, oil or gas projects including the Adani mine), 100 percent renewable energy generation and exports by 2030 and funding for a just transition and job creation for all fossil-fuel workers and their communities.



One of the organisers, Zeek Mattarollo, told News Of The Area, “I’ve always wanted to do whatever we can locally to defend the beautiful land we live on.

“The youth have had enough and we’re ready to do whatever it takes to save the planet.

“We need to turn to the only people we can trust, ourselves.”

Addressing the audience, Zeek demanded the City of Coffs Harbour declare a climate emergency, in line with Bellingen Shire.

Year 11 student Maya Farmer gave an impassioned speech as she detailed local effects of climate change, such as the Lismore floods, last year’s hail storms and the bushfires.

She told the audience that they already know that these are not natural.

She also talked about heat waves in Europe, droughts in Africa, the disappearance of Pacific islands and floods in Pakistan.

Ms Farmer called on the audience to broaden the discussion beyond wealthy countries.

“Climate justice is social justice,” she said.

Another organiser, Rataj Abdullah, urged students attending to post a picture of their sign with the hashtag #climateemergency, tag the City of Coffs Harbour and upload it to social media.

After listening to several speakers and an original song, the students marched around the Coffs Harbour CBD.

The demonstrators stopped outside the NAB branch to call for the bank to quit financing coal, at the State Member’s electoral office to demand action and outside the City of Coffs Harbour Chambers where they called on Council to declare a climate emergency.

By Andrew VIVIAN