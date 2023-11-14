Coffs Harbour Suns teams win titles at Seaside Classic

COFFS Harbour Suns have once again proven to be a powerhouse of junior basketball.

Suns junior teams won six out of eight Division 1 titles at the annual Port Macquarie Seaside Classic.

The Suns Under 11 Boys and Girls, Under 13 Boys and Girls, Under 15 Girls, and Under 17 Girls Division 1 teams all won titles at the annual junior representative tournament.

Five of the Suns title winning teams went through the tournament undefeated, with the Under 15 Girls Division 1 team losing just one game.

The Suns entered 18 teams at the Seaside Classic, which was the first hit out for junior representative teams who have been announced for 2024.

Suns president Elliot Plater explained why they were so successful at junior tournaments such as the Seaside Classic.

“I think it’s our culture, and the work the volunteers and coaches put into the kids,” he said.

“And the kids are willing to put in the effort, and I just think it’s the environment we offer and the dedicated coaches we have.”

President Plater said the Seaside Classic was a good way to prepare for the upcoming representative season in 2024.

“It’s a great pre-season event which gives our rep teams a chance to have a hit out before the season,” he said.

“And it’s the first time most have played together as a group.”

By Aiden BURGESS