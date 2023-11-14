Jetty Memorial Theatre hosts NSW premiere of Atomic the Musical

THE Jetty Memorial Theatre hosted the NSW premiere of Atomic the Musical, with a local production company and cast from the Coffs Harbour Musical and Comedy Company (CHMCC), on Friday 3 November.

Having a ten-year history, Atomic has been performed across Australia and overseas, with the Coffs Harbour opening night drawing attendance from the writer and composer.

“It was a great privilege having the writer and composer of the show, Danny Ginges and Philip Foxman, travel from Sydney to attend all the shows over the opening weekend, including participating in an informative Q and A on Sunday, 5 November,” Annamarie Cohen from CHMCC told News Of The Area.

Danny Ginges said that since Atomic held its initial showcase ten years ago, he and Philip Fox had seen nine productions across three continents.

“Unlike Disney and many other musicals, there is no rigid template for Atomic,” Mr Ginges said.

“The sets, costumes, artwork etc change each time in an organic process that has never failed to surprise and delight us.

“Coffs Harbour is a six-hour drive from the big smoke of Sydney.

“We were expecting hokey… we got awesome.”

Danny said transitions that had been a little clunky in previous versions were seamless, and that the set was genius.

“And the performances were outstanding,” he said.

“They even used projection and it was brilliant.

“Coffs Harbour should be very proud.

“I know Phil and I are.”

Atomic Director Rebecca Riches told NOTA, “Every aspect of this production is planned down to the smallest detail, from the colour design used in costuming to the individual hair style for each character.

“All the tiny details come together to transport the audience to another time and place both vastly different and eerily similar to the world we live in today.

“We were extremely lucky to cast sixteen stunningly talented local performers to tell this story, supported by a phenomenal onstage seven-piece band led by Musical Director, Rachel Crismale.”

Atomic is described as ‘an explosive new rock musical produced by the Coffs Harbour Musical Comedy Company, the same people who brought School of Rock, Priscilla and Mamma Mia to the Coffs Harbour stage’.

Atomic Assistant Director Tahlia Stagg commented, “It has been an absolute privilege to work with the incredible local talent of the Coffs Coast.

“The cast and band have spent months rehearsing, and to now have all the added elements of lighting, sound, and projections come together, this production has become even more spectacular than we could have hoped.”

Attending opening night, Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said, “An amazing show that touches on a confronting period in modern history.”

Founder and Artistic Director of Naidu Theatre Company in Woolgoolga, Jade Naidu said, “The cast, crew and creatives have made me fall in love with the music and songs after one viewing – it’s a show about friendship, betrayal and love told through incredible stories that still exist and matter.”

The company has also been putting on some special performances.

On Saturday 11 November they presented a special accessibility AUSLAN viewing and on Thursday 16 November the show was a Veteran Mentors charity performance.

Director Rebecca thought that being a show that touched on war, she wanted to give something back to veterans and it was a cast member who is a veteran, Ben Mclean, who suggested a Veterans Mentors fundraiser performance.

Veteran Mentors (VW) youth military programs are designed to assist children, aged twelve to seventeen, to become accountable for both their behaviour and decisions.

These programs are ideal for children addicted to technology or who are demonstrating poor behaviours, low self-esteem and lack of respect.

VM’s aim is to improve family relationships, contribute to safer communities and enrich the lives of its participants, supporting them to start fresh with leadership qualities, higher self-esteem and greater resilience.

Atomic the Musical is on until Sunday 26 November.

