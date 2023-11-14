Bowls Past Presidents Association Bowls Day to be held this weekend

C.EX Woolgoolga Bowling Club is set to host the Bowls Past Presidents Association of NSW Inc. Bowls Day and Annual General Meeting this Sunday, 19 November.

The Bowls Past Presidents Association welcomes all registered players to come along and have a fun social game of bowls.

The day begins at 9am, in time to have morning tea and make sure your name is down, before the cards are called and the greens are filled at 10am for a not-so-serious game of bowls.

Lunch is at approximately 12pm, and following lunch the meeting will be held at 2pm, followed by a raffle with some lovely prizes.

Any members with items to donate for the raffle are encouraged to bring them along.

The Bowls Past Presidents Association meets every three months, with members looking forward to renewing the friendships formed within the club and welcoming new members.

For those thinking of joining the Bowls Past Presidents Association, you need to be a registered player who enjoys the game.

Fees are $10 for social members and $15 for full members who have been a President in the past or are currently a President.

The Bowls Past Presidents Association is set for a big year in 2024.

The Bowls Past Presidents National Friendship Carnival is being held in Canberra from 10-16 April, 2024.

This event involves players from all states, with a welcome dinner as well as a presentation and farewell dinner.

The games are played at different venues in the ACT with coaches available to get to and from each day’s competition, alleviating the hassle of finding your way around Canberra.

For further information please contact Brian Hall on 0487 228 229.

The Bowls Past Presidents State Friendship Carnival is to be held in Taree from 6-8 September, 2024.

Information and entry forms are available from Brian Hall on 0487 288 229.

Anyone considering participating in these terrific carnivals will need to form a team of four players to enter.

By Aiden BURGESS