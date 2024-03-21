Coffs Harbour Surf Life Saving Club makes waves at NSW State Championships



THE Coffs Harbour Surf Life Saving Club’s surf sports competitors embarked on a journey to Queenscliff for the highly anticipated NSW State Surf Life Saving Championships, held over the weekends of March 8-10 and 15-17.

Leading the charge, Sara Bergen made her mark during the Inclusive Championships on the first weekend, setting the stage for an impressive showing by the club.

Sara’s stellar performances resulted in three gold medals in the Swim, Board and Wade events, along with a silver and bronze in Flags and Sprint, respectively.

In the U19 Junior surfboat category, the team comprising Alexis French, Darcy O’Rorke, Abby Sams and Andie Kennedy clinched a hard-earned Bronze medal.

Battling against formidable competition, predominantly from Sydney-based clubs, the crew showcased their skill and determination, securing their place on the podium after navigating through several rounds of intense racing.

Despite challenging surf conditions at Manly Beach, the club’s 200-plus male crew displayed resilience, finishing fifth in their final race.

However, tough luck struck the reserve boat division as the Coffs Harbour crew faced adverse conditions, with members taking a dip during a critical round.

In the water events, amidst towering 4ft to 5ft waves, the club’s contingent comprising Maddison O’Leary, Abbey Lawler, Holly Becker and Jenson O’Leary showcased their mettle by making it to various championship finals.

The dynamic sibling duo of Maddison and Jenson secured commendable fifteenth and sixteenth place finishes in their respective board and surf race finals.

Additionally, Maddison, Abbey and Holly teamed up for the U17 Taplin Relay and Board Relay finals, securing sixteenth and fourteenth place respectively.

Holly and Maddison narrowly missed out on the Board rescue final, finishing sixth in their semi-final.

On the shore, Sam Carswell delivered a strong performance with a close fifth place finish in the U17 sprint and beach flags events.

Looking ahead, the club now sets its sights on the Australian Championships, where its crews and competitors will vie for success against the nation’s elite.

Scheduled to take place on the Sunshine Coast from April 13 to 22, the event promises to be another thrilling opportunity for the club to compete with the best in the nation.

Reflecting on the achievements, Club President Dan Backhouse commended the unwavering dedication of the athletes and coaches, acknowledging the months of rigorous training and preparation that paved the way for their excellent results.

“All have dedicated months of training to their respective disciplines, and they should all be very proud of their results,” Dan said with pride.

By David WIGLEY