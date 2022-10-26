Coffs Harbour Yacht Club moves with mission statement

COFFS Harbour Yacht Club voted in its new Board for the next twelve months at the Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, 18 October.

John Wait was elected as Commodore, Richard Hinton as General Manager, and Garth McGilvray, Michael Haulville, Des Taylor and Tammy Mills-Thom as members.



Incoming Board member Tammy Mills-Thom told News Of The Area, “I am looking forward to contributing during the next year.

“Participation in water sports is intrinsic to Coffs and the Harbour is the perfect place for a thriving and active community Club.

“The Yacht Club offers the perfect placement,” she said.

Commodore John Wait reported on a positive twelve months at the AGM.

“Covid restrictions are now a thing of the past and the improved inclusive access to the Club is soon to be completed.

“Our Sailing School is well supported and is training many upcoming young sailors, as well as the She Sails program.

“Our Offshore Division and Thursday Twilight Sailing are standard popular features for Club and visiting yachties.

“All in all, we have a strong base which the Board is seeking to stabilise through the finalisation of ongoing negotiations for a secure long-term lease,” said John.

These achievements are all in line with the Board’s mission statement to upgrade facilities, increase support for ocean watersports, to have a thriving safe sailing school and to manage major water sports events and functions for the community and members.

“Our Vision Statement is to be the number one sustainable community venue for watersports on the North Coast of NSW,” he said.

Coffs Harbour Yacht Club will seek grant funding early in the new year with the intention to further improve the Club facility.

“Various waterfront sporting and community groups utilise the club facilities.

“We want to provide the best possible facilities,” John said.

General Manager Richard Hinton said, “Our staff have given their best efforts and the iconic venue continues to give members and guests memorable hospitality and functions.”

Board member Michael Haulville moved a vote of thanks to Commodore John Wait for his unswerving dedication and commitment to the Club on a daily basis.

“John is always ready to assist in the many day-to-day issues of the Club, and his capable hands-on approach is invaluable,” said Michael.

To enquire about membership, sailing, hospitality and functions, call 02 6652 4390 or email www.coffsyachtie.com.au.

By Andrea FERRARI