Coffs Harbour’s Living Well Expo draws 1000-plus attendance



THE Living Well Expo held at the Coffs Harbour Showground in early March was declared a huge success by organisers and exhibitors, attracting more than 1000 visitors throughout the day.

Housed in the recently renovated Showground Exhibition Pavilion, the event allowed organisers to take full advantage of the vast venue, providing greater accessibility and allowing for larger displays than in previous years.



Curated to promote social inclusion and healthy living, the Living Well Expo was made possible by a small team from Blue Sky Community Services, Healthy North Coast, Shoreline, Carers NSW and Lifetime Connect.

Valuable support was also provided by the Country Women’s Association, Lions and the Garlambirla Coffs Harbour Aboriginal Elders group.

Seventy-two exhibitors were on hand to provide information about services and support available for older people, people with a disability or chronic condition, and their families and carers.

The day kicked off with a Welcome to Country from Uncle Richard Widders.

Guest speakers throughout the day included Emeritus Professor Colleen Cartwright AM, Emma Lawson from the BCU Fraud Team, Lily Norman from the care finder program EACH and David Thorpe from Carer Gateway.

Special mention needs to be made of the wonderful student volunteers from Coffs Coast Community College, who provided valuable support on the day to the stallholders and attendees.

By Andrea FERRARI