Coffs junior rep teams have clean sweep of wins



COFFS Harbour District Cricket Association’s junior representative teams have had a clean sweep of wins during the latest round of North Coast Cricket Council’s Inter-District competition.

Coffs Harbour’s Under 16s, Under 14s, and Under 12s teams all had wins against Valleys Cricket, in their matches played at Richardson Park and Toormina Oval.

Under 16s: Coach Lindsay Mamone gave a match report of his side’s win against Valleys Cricket.

“The Under 16s played at their home ground, Richardson Oval in Sawtell, facing off against The Valleys Cricket Association,” he said.

“With three new players joining the squad, captain Zane Guthrie won the toss and opted to bat on a pitch favourable to batting.

“Leo Tarlinton opened the innings alongside Max Morgan, and the pair did well to see off the opening bowlers. “Leo’s steady 35 runs laid a solid foundation, allowing the middle-order batters to score freely in the final overs. “Contributions from Zane Guthrie and Jacka Britton, who each added 21 runs, saw CHDCA close their 50-over innings at 7/166, showing much-improved patience through the entire innings.

“In the field, the team displayed excellent energy, taking five catches and a stumping.

“CHDCA rotated ten bowlers, each delivering tight spells, with wickets evenly shared among them.

“Manat Singh took 3/8 from his five overs, while vice-captain Elijah Carle contributed 2/9 from his five overs, helping to bowl out The Valleys for 92 runs.

“It was a great all-round team effort, with strong improvements from every player and a lot of potential for growth as a squad.

“The CHDCA team will play their next round of competition in February 2025, travelling to Grafton.

“A big thank you to all the parents and families for their support and help on the day.”

Under 14s: Coach Glen Johnson also gave a match report of his side’s victory against Valleys.

“A good result from the 14s. Batting first [it was] not the greatest first session coming into drinks at 3/55,” he said.

“A determined 118 partnership between Will Jamison and Sahibjit Singh put us in a comfortable position.

“Last over before the second drink break saw three wickets fall, sending us into desperate runs knowing Valleys high scoring capability.

“Another late partnership from Dustin Parry and Akam Bains of 33 saw us cruise past 200. We ended up with a good total of 221.

“With the ball, things were neck and neck at drinks with Valleys at 2/55.

“Then Xavier Hartley and Quinn Ledger putting on 50 were looking hard to dismiss and were on track with the run chase, but a direct hit from the boundary by Jaybien Johnson saw the breakthrough we much needed.

“The wickets crumbled quicker than expected and they were all out for 85 in 35 overs.

“Josh DeGroot 4/15, Riley Wood 2/17, Sahibjit Singh 62, Will Jamieson 55, Dustin Parry 41.

“Great team win.”

Under 12s: Coach Mick Britton gave a recap of his side’s win.

“After losing the toss we took to the field. With great and thrifty opening spells we had Valleys under pressure early,” he said.

“Captain Zoe Tarlinton’s 4-8 off eight and Dan Martin 3-6 off six overs were the pick of the attack.

“Sehaj Mahal took two great catches at point and nearly pulled off another screamer.

“Valleys ended their innings at 85.

“The chase was one of patience and technique with Dan playing a match winning innings of solid discipline (40 not out off 89 deliveries).

“He was well supported by Jack O’Connor who opened solidly – 14 off 31.

“We chased the target down for the loss of five wickets with ten overs to spare.

“It was another solid all round team effort.

“With a great catch and skilful keeping from Hunter Lynch, a big thanks to Lincoln Sawaya who made his rep debut and Divan Biro for doing a great job as 12th man.

“Huge thanks again to Jodie Martin. Scorer extraordinaire.

“All the best over the Xmas break and looking forward to Game 3 vs Clarence in February.”

By Aiden BURGESS