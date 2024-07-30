Combined Probus Club of Medowie celebrates 21 years



THE Combined Probus Club of Medowie recently celebrated its 21st birthday.

”A birthday lunch was held at the Greenhouse at the The Dunes at Medowie, where members enjoyed a fine lunch and the birthday cake,” the Club’s Kevin Tomlinson told News Of The Area.



“One of the foundation members, Jan Lewis, cut the cake and members were served the cake to celebrate the landmark occasion.”

It isn’t often that members of a Probus Club get to attend their own 21st birthday parties, as you need to be over 55 and either retired or semi retired to join.

Kevin and the other members of the Combined Probus Club of Medowie invite anyone who may be interested in connecting more with their community to come to their meetings, which are held on the third Wednesday of each month (December excluded) at 10.00 am at the Medowie Community Hall.

There is always a guest speaker and morning tea follows the meeting.

By Marian SAMPSON