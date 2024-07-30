Ben Niland seeks to represent Central Ward



2019 PORT Stephens Citizen of the Year Ben Niland has announced he will contest the September local government elections in Central Ward.

Mr Niland has a long history in Port Stephens, moving to Raymond Terrace as a nine-year-old in 1989.



He has lived in Medowie since 1994, with the exception of a period in the mid-2000s when work took him to regional NSW, and to Afghanistan with the United Nations (UN).

Mr Niland was part of the steering committee of the Medowie Sports and Community Club, has served on numerous council and sports committees, and was an outspoken opponent of the Newcastle-Port Stephens Council merger.

He was also recognised for his service to the community of Medowie in the Port Stephens Annual Awards in 2018.

A local small business owner, Mr Miland holds Bachelor and Masters level civil engineering qualifications and was project manager of the Bobs Farm to Anna Bay duplication of Nelson Bay Road.

Mr Niland believes his small business background and service to the Council’s Audit Committee will serve business, residents and Council well as it navigates the post-COVID era.

“People might think council is about the ‘3Rs’ – rates, roads and rubbish,” Mr Niland said.

“I will be adding two more: recreation and respect for the ratepayers.

“After a few wet years, our roads are busted, so I want to get investment into them as a priority.

“On top of getting rubbish and drainage right, I want people to be able to access more paths and parks across the Port and to deliver improved recreation facilities.

“I will also be ensuring more respect for ratepayers if the people of Central Ward see fit to give me the honour of being their Councillor.”