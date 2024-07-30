Raymond Terrace Community Positive Behaviour for Learning Awards



THE Raymond Terrace Positive Behaviour for Learning (PBL) program is back for another term, recognising local students for their contribution towards a better community.

Last week’s nominees were all very well deserving of their recognition.



– Ellah of Irrawang Public School was nominated for upholding school and community values, representing the school in the NAIDOC Day march in a confident and respectful way.

– Raymond Terrace Public School student Logan was nominated for his excellent sportsmanship during the school’s ‘Come and Try Soccer’ day.

He was fair, kind and caring to all students from many schools.

Logan was the first to share, see if children were OK when hurt, shake hands after games, and thank the adults in charge.

– Ella of Grahamstown Public was nominated for being a great representative of her school.

Her kindness and compassion is shown everyday and she is always willing to help others.

She consistently exemplifies school values by adhering to both whole school and classroom PBL expectations, demonstrating respect, safety and active engagement in her learning.

– Irrawang High’s Nicholas was nominated for always going above and beyond to help set up audio equipment for events at school and out in the community.

– Nash of Hunter River High School was nominated for his excellent achievement playing AFL.

Nash plays for a local side, but was also selected for the Hunter and Hunter Metro representative teams, which has seen him travel across NSW to play.

His AFL efforts will also see him travel to England, France and Ireland.

Nash also helps out in the local area as a referee for junior soccer.

– Salt Ash Public School student Evelyn was nominated for always showing respect and kindness towards peers and community members.

– Will of Medowie Public School was nominated for writing a thoughtful postcard as part of a commemorative service for Afghanistan and Iraq veterans.

– Abel of Seaham Public School was nominated for helping make bus travel safe for students.

Abel reported safety concerns to a teacher who was able to assist.

– Quinn of Karuah Public School was nominated for consistently upholding the school and community values of ‘Respect’, ‘Responsibility’, ‘Pride’ and ‘Success’.

Quinn is a caring, kind, well-mannered and friendly student who willingly helps others.

The NOTA congratulates all the PBL Award nominees.

By Marian SAMPSON