Community benefits from annual charity golf day



GOOD Friday’s Police and Community Charity Golf Day in Hawks Nest raised $35,000 in its 35th year, reinforcing the importance of the town’s longest-running charity golf event and its continued success.

“Our event is all about helping as much of our community as possible, and the committee felt strongly about a project that not only gives back to the people who support Police and local businesses, but gives everyone the best possible chance to ensure our community stays together,” Tea Gardens’ Senior Constable Trent Moffat told NOTA.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“Through the support of our sponsors and supporters we have been able to assist a broad sector of our community again this year, and our schools will benefit from funding for active kids’ programs and education resources.

“We’re proud to include the Karuah Public and Pre Schools for the first time because the people and businesses of our neighboring town are always a major source of support for our annual fundraiser.”

The event committee also proudly confirmed it will be funding a community defibrillator project at one of the town’s most popular unpatrolled swimming spots on Jimmys Beach, to be unveiled at the Myall Mullets’ Winter Solstice gathering on 22 June.

“We have needed a defibrillator at that location previously and we hope another one is never needed, but if the situation ever arises again the first aid response time will be dramatically reduced,” Trent explained.

Every cent of the $35,000 raised will be distributed between the following causes:

Tea Gardens Primary School P&C – funding for the school’s Learn to Swim program and literacy resources.

Hawks Nest Pre-School – funding towards a playground shade sail project.

Karuah Public School P&C – fundraising kick-starter for a playground shade structure project and sports uniforms.

Karuah Pre-School – Funding towards a playground replacement deck project.

Tea Gardens Hawks Nest Community Transport (The Clinic Bus) – Funding assistance for this vital and free community transport service.

Meals On Wheels – Funding assistance for an essential community organisation caring for our elderly citizens.

Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service – an annual contribution to the Service’s operations and community fundraising efforts.

Garth Allen will also receive assistance with equipment and travel related expenses to represent our community and the region in Europe and the United States at the All-Abilities Golf Tour Championships.

“The event has become an important day for the community’s fundraising calendar,” Stephen Mount told NOTA.

“It’s important the day remains on Good Friday and that we receive the support needed to ensure everyone is fulfilling their community responsibilities.

“So many sectors of our community rely on this day and its continued success and this year’s result is a credit to the generosity of the people who turned out in support.

“It’s a no-brainer for old locals and we need to ensure we continue to pass on the baton and maintain our town’s unique community spirit.

“Events like this are getting harder to come by, which is all the more reason to ensure it continues well into the future.”

By Thomas O’KEEFE

