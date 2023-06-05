Community funding on offer from Essential Energy

COMMUNITY members across Essential Energy’s network footprint can now vote for their community groups to go in the draw for a chance to win part of a $250,000 funding pool, with Essential Energy’s fifth Community Choices Program.

The Essential Energy ‘footprint’ covers 95 percent of NSW, including the Myall Coast and surrounding regions, as well as parts of southern Queensland.

“We know there are many organisations across our footprint who have done it tough these past few years – with natural disasters and COVID all impacting on their ability to raise invaluable funds – so we’re asking the community to choose a cause that counts and nominate them by Monday 26 June,” Essential Energy Community Relations Manager Raelene Myers told NOTA.

“The Community Choices program is open to registered charities, not-for-profit and community groups such as CWAs, community halls, community centres, school P&Cs and sporting clubs with full criteria available on the Essential Energy website.

“This year we have increased funding to a total of $250,000 to be shared between eligible groups across 20 zones in our network footprint.

“This means $5,000 is now available to groups that get the most votes in their region, with the amounts for second and third place also increasing to $3,500 and $2,750 respectively,” Raelene explained.

Small communities, defined as populations fewer than 10,000, will also be able to nominate, with $1250 funding for the group with the most votes.

“Anyone can nominate a group to allow them to take part in the community-led voting for a share of the $250,000.

“Once verified, the group can rally their supporters to vote for them from Monday 3 July,” Raelene added.

Nominations are open through to 5pm 26 June 2023, with Community voting open Monday 3 July and closed Monday 17 July 2023 at 5pm AEST.

Visit essentialenergy.com.au/choices to learn more or register to make a nomination.

By Thomas O’KEEFE