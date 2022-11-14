Community groups encouraged to apply for War Memorial conservation funding

COMMUNITY groups are being encouraged to make an application for funds to conserve the state’s community war memorials under round two of the NSW Government’s Community War Memorials Fund.

Minister for Transport, Veterans and Western Sydney David Elliott said $125,000 would be available in round two which commenced on Remembrance Day, with funding available to support the repair, protection and conservation of community war memorials across the state.



“Today we commemorate Remembrance Day, which saw veterans, families and friends gather at local war memorials to pay respect and honour our veterans,” Mr Elliott said.

“This funding from the state is vitally important as it helps local communities protect our memorials, ensuring the service and sacrifice of our veterans is not forgotten,”

“I encourage community organisations including memorial trusts, veteran groups and local councils to apply.”

Grants of up to $10,000 are available to help with projects like conservation assessments, honour roll restoration, and repairs to war memorial structures and halls.

Deniliquin RSL sub-Branch received funding in round 1 of the Community War Memorials Fund, for conservation work to the Deniliquin Uniting Church First World War Roll of Honour.

Mr John Harris, Honorary Secretary of the Deniliquin RSL sub-Branch said the grant enabled them to restore the First World War Roll of Honour with the regilding of names of the veterans of Deniliquin who served.

“This is a wonderful project for our community, and ensures that the service of our veterans will be remembered for generations to come,” Mr Harris said.

Round 2 of the 2022/23 Community War Memorials Fund will close at 5pm on Monday 13 February 2023.

To be eligible for funding, the memorial must be listed on the NSW War Memorials Register.

For information about the program and to access the application form, please visit https://www.veterans.nsw.gov.au/grants.