Community turned out for Myall River Hawks kids footy fundraiser at Bunnings Heatherbrae

EARLY Hawks got the fundraising started with a classic Bunnings BBQ held at Heatherbrae on Saturday, 23 September.

“After a very successful year for the Myall River Hawks Junior Rugby League teams, Ryan and I decided to start fundraising now for next year,” Leah Saunders told News Of The Area.

After the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down, there were enough sponsors’ funds backed up to allow all the kids to play this past season without having to pay a single cent for their jumper, bag, registration and essential headgear.

The Hawks were proud to be able to facilitate this situation for the kids and their families, and this early start on the 2024 season’s fundraising will assist in keeping costs at a minimum, especially as we all feel the crunch from the current cost-of-living crisis.

“Rather than see parents start pulling their kids, we want to help the kids stay active when the season begins next year, and keep the costs as low as possible, down to zero again, if we can,” Ms Saunders added.

Many of the Myall River Hawks kids and their families come into Tea Gardens from Bulahdelah and Karuah, and the team has driven as far as Mullabula, Salamander Bay, and even Dora Creek, to play in competition matches this past season.

“We had a very successful BBQ day, with lots of locals from Tea Gardens driving in to just get a snag, showing a real community spirit,” Ms Saunders added.

Next year, the Myall River Hawks Club aims to have four teams, including mixed Under-9s and Under-11s, as well as Under-13s and Under-16s in the junior competitions.

After their stellar performance this year, the Tea Gardens Hawks Men’s team will be back in full force, and the newer Ladies Tag team will also be returning, with an expression of interest put in by the Club to run a ladies’ tackle competition team, too.

By Thomas O’KEEFE