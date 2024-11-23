Compulsory acquisition of Foreshores land formally rejected



THE previous City of Coffs Harbour Council’s attempt to compulsorily acquire two State-owned parcels of land at the Jetty Foreshores has formally been refused.

Council had sought to acquire two plots of land – Lot 11 DP 843870 and Lot 10 DP 1284099 – from the state, which sit between the rail line and Jordan Esplanade.



At a highly contentious October 24 meeting, Council resolved five votes to four that the City “should cease any further action” on compulsory acquisition of the land, among a list of six actions relating to the Jetty Foreshores.

On October 28 Council received a letter from Local Government Minister Ron Hoenig formally rejecting the bid.

The Minister cited three reasons for declining Council’s application for the land owned by state agency Property and Development NSW (PDNSW).

“PDNSW, as landowner, has refused to agree to the acquisition and assessment of the Council proposal as it does not demonstrate a commitment to deliver identified governmental priorities for the region,” Mr Hoenig wrote.

“The public interest is better served by allowing the Government’s masterplan for the site to progress given that it has a history of community engagement, a clear understanding of the costs and risks involved in the development of the masterplan and a funding stream for the delivery of the parklands based on the expected development outcomes.

“Council’s proposal will not deliver the housing outcomes identified as being important for the Coffs Harbour community.”

At Council’s 14 November meeting, a motion moved by Cr Paul Amos and Cr Tony Judge to rescind the 24 October resolution relating to the Jetty Foreshores was again lost five votes to four.

Crs Amos, Cassell, Judge and Sechi voted in favour of the rescission motion, with Crs Williams, Cecato, Fowler, Oxford and Saro voting against.

In a statement to media following the meeting, Mayor Nikki Williams said she will actively engage with the State Government moving forward, which has advised it is continuing with the Jetty Foreshore revitalisation plan.

“The Jetty Foreshore precinct has long held the potential to be a world class waterfront destination and Council now has an adopted position on how we move forward – and that is to have a seat at the table,” Mayor Williams said.

“No one wants the area to remain a dust bowl for our future generations.”